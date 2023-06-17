United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares.
United Development Funding IV Trading Down 6.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
