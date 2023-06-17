Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

