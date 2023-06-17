Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $393.80 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

