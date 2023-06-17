Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Mary L. Landrieu Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

TYL stock opened at $393.80 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

