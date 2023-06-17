Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 58 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.