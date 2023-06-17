Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 330 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.