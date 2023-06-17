Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 264 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.