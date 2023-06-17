Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,518 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after purchasing an additional 943,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.47 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

