Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 139 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.08 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.