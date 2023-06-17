Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

