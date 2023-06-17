Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

