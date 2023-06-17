Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $520,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $297.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

