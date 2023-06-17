Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.