Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

