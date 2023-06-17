Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

