Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 387 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

