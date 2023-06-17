Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRTN. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Triton International by 140.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Triton International by 725.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.