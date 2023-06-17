Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Shares Down 3.3%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

