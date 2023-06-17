Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.