Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 140,225 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.