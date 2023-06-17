TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $2.55 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -17.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.