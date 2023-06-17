TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

