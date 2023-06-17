TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

