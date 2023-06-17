TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.65 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000.

CIBR opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

