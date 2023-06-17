TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

