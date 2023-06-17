TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

