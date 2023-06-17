tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $5.00 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00018843 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $330.77 million and approximately $31.43 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.89679449 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $33,052,725.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

