Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $25.97 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

