Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.
- On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of DBX opened at $25.97 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
