Tigress Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

