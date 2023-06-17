Thunder Brawl Trading 48.3% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $130,126.56 and $15,614.29 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00074604 USD and is down -17.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $11,388.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

