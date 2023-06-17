Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $202.51 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $202.51 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,176,287,587 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

