The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

