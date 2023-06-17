The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.