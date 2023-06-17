The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 18.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,588. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

