The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

