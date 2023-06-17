The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.