The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

