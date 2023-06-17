The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
HYB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.88.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
