The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

HYB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

