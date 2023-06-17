The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 285,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 141,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 256,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Necessity Retail REIT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,535. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $944.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

