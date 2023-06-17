The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

