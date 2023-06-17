The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,147 shares of company stock valued at $30,548,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $260.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $202.45 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

