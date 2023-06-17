The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.31. 4,544,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,861. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

