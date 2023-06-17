The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.17.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

