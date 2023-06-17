The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,530,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 31,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 8,730,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

