The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 66,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,307. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.