The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of EL opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

