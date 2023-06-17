The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

