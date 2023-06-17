The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

