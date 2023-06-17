Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Textron by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 122,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,203. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

