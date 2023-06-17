Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.54. 167,915,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,300,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

